Vandalism at Residential Estates

As part of Housing Department’s integrated approach in liaising with their Tenant’s Associations, the Housing Department and Housing Works Agency have worked very closely with the Mid Harbours Tenants Association to achieve its aim of maintaining and beautifying this estate.

An interactive approach with the younger members of the estate has been adopted with the children actively taking part in planting some of these flowers and plants.

It is therefore very disappointing to see someone via CCTV footage vandalising and stealing the newly placed planters at the Estate. The CCTV footage obtained has been passed on to the RGP for their action.

Another area of concern is the inappropriate disposal of rubbish in all of our housing estates. Tenants are reminded of the following:

• Loose items, like single cans, packaging, etc. should not be disposed of in a chute. Items should be bagged, and the bag should be tied tightly.

• Large bags should not be tossed down a chute. If it is challenging to get the bag in the chute, then it is best to take the garbage to the main trash room in the building, and place it inside the large rubbish bins provided.

• Bedding, broken furniture, small appliances, etc. are not to be thrown down a chute. These sorts of large items block the chute, which causes garbage to pile up, and are sometimes very costly to remove. Recently a Christmas tree was disposed of via a chute causing major blockage that required extensive works to rectify. On another occasion, a disposal BBQ tray was also disposed of via a chute causing a fire and rendering the chute unserviceable.

• Never toss burning cigarettes into a chute.

All large items are to be disposed of at the Gibraltar General Support Services site in Dobinson’s Way.

The Housing Department in conjunction with the Housing Works Agency has said they are constantly striving to uplift the quality of their residential estates, with proper maintenance and beautification. The aim is to provide a clean and healthy living environment for its tenants and to also protect the wellbeing of the estates, however in order to accomplish this the cooperation of all tenants and the community is required.