Positive Cases in Schools - 23rd October 2020

There have been four new positive cases of COVID-19 identified within government schools and educational settings.

One positive case of COVID-19 has been identified in each of the following: St Bernard’s Upper Primary School, Bishop Fitzgerald Upper Primary School, St Martin’s School and the Gibraltar College.

The Contact Tracing team have been liaising with staff at all 4 educational institutions and the Department of Education and have conducted interviews with all relevant individuals. All individuals who have been identified as close contacts of the positive cases have been informed that they are required to self isolate.

Close contact is defined as close proximity within an enclosed area for a period of time longer than 15 minutes.

The latest available information is as follows:

St Bernard’s Upper Primary

This is the first case identified within this school. 0 individuals within the school setting (0 staff members and 0 pupils) have been deemed to have been in close contact with the positive case and therefore no individual within the school setting, apart from the positive case, has been instructed to self isolate.

Bishop Fitzgerald Upper Primary

This is the fifth case identified within this school. There is no identified epidemiological link between this positive case and previous cases. 24 individuals within the school setting (2 staff members and 22 pupils) have been deemed to have been in close contact with the positive case and all have been instructed to self isolate.

St Martin’s

This is the first case identified within this school. 10 individuals within the school setting (4 staff members and 6 pupils) have been deemed to have been in close contact with the positive case and all have been instructed to self isolate.

Gibraltar College

This is the first case identified within this school. 4 individuals within the school setting (2 staff members and 2 students) have been deemed to have been in close contact with the positive case and all have been instructed to self isolate.

Individuals who have specific concerns arising from any of this information are asked to contact the relevant Head Teacher.

Parents are reminded that children and young people with COVID-19 symptoms should stay at home, self-isolate and call 111.