Voice of Young People Meet the Minister for Youth

The Minister for Youth, the Hon. Steven Linares recently met with a group of young people in our community at the “Voice of Young People (VYP)” forum, giving those present an opportunity to be heard and raise issues of concern and close to their hearts at Ministerial level.

The meeting was organised and chaired by VYP and included a detailed agenda with issues discussed reflecting on issues young people are facing today as well as fresh ideas members of the forum would like to embark upon.

Minister Linares was very receptive about the concerns raised, ranging from education, leisure activities, employment, and bullying amongst others.

The meeting was a success with a joint commitment from all to identify solutions that will work in the short and long term. All the young people felt empowered by having their voices heard and have a greater awareness of the challenges faced by everyone in the community during this pandemic including the government.

Should you have an issues or concerns and would like your voice to be heard, the VYP invites you to their drop in sessions on Tuesday evenings from 5 – 7pm at the Youth Centre in Line Wall Road. The group says it welcomes young people between the ages of 13 – 25 to join them on their journey, with no criteria imposed other than having an interest in improving and developing services which meets the needs of all young people in our community.