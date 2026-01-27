antidepresivos sin receta
Latest News

Severe Gale Force Winds – Stay Indoors Advice

Details
Category: Local

A severe weather warning for Gale Force Winds is in place across Gibraltar.

Due to reports of falling furniture and debris, the Government have issued advice to stay indoors whilst high winds persist unless going out is essential. 

The Upper Rock and Alameda Gardens are closed to visitors and Government events, including the Holocaust Memorial Day ceremony and GEMA Anniversary event, have been cancelled. 

A severe weather warning is also in place for tomorrow, Wednesday, with gale force winds likely to continue into Thursday. 

Please exercise caution when travelling and take sensible precautions, including securing any outdoor furniture or loose items. 

Follow Royal Gibraltar Police updates for information regarding road closures and diversions. 


