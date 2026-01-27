Laguna Estate Tenants Meeting

A Tenants Meeting for Laguna Estate was held on Friday 23 January at the Laguna Social Club.

The meeting was co-chaired by Minister Nigel Feetham, Minister Pat Orfila, and Minister John Cortes, with representatives from the Royal Gibraltar Police Community Policing Team and the Laguna Tenants Association also in attendance.

Residents were given the opportunity to raise matters of interest or concern, including anti-social behaviour, community policing, parking and traffic issues, and environmental and refuse matters. Private constituency clinics were also held, reinforcing the Government’s commitment to direct engagement with residents.

Thanks were extended to Britannia Ltd for estate maintenance, Mr Julio Pons for the use of the venue, the Laguna Tenants Association for their coordination and support, and the RGP Community Policing Team for their attendance. Further constituency meetings across Government estates are planned in the coming months.