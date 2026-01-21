Gibraltarian Dr Paul Bosio appointed Director General of the Gibraltar Health Authority

The Minister for Health, Care and Business, the Hon Gemma Arias-Vasquez MP, has announced the appointment of Dr Paul Bosio as Director General of the Gibraltar Health Authority, with effect from 1 March 2026.

Dr Bosio, a Gibraltarian national, was appointed following a competitive recruitment process. He is a senior clinician and healthcare executive with more than three decades of experience across the UK National Health Service and international public healthcare systems.

Born and raised in Gibraltar, Dr Bosio completed his secondary education at Bayside Comprehensive School before being awarded Gibraltar Government and Mackintosh Scholarships to study medicine at the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland, where he graduated in 1991. He undertook postgraduate clinical training in obstetrics and gynaecology in Dublin before moving to the UK NHS in 2000.

During his NHS career, Dr Bosio served as a Consultant and Senior Lecturer in Leicester and later Birmingham, alongside holding senior management roles including Clinical Director and Medical Director. His early clinical work focused on maternal medicine and high-risk pregnancy, supported by a strong academic and research portfolio that includes over 40 peer-reviewed publications and international recognition for his work.

From 2012, Dr Bosio developed an extensive international career in the United Arab Emirates, working with Johns Hopkins Medicine International and Abu Dhabi Government Public Health Services. He held a number of senior leadership roles including Chief Medical Officer, Group Medical Director and most recently Chief Executive Officer at Corniche Hospital, a 250-bed tertiary referral women and children’s hospital.

In addition to his executive leadership roles, Dr Bosio worked closely with the Abu Dhabi Department of Health as a Senior Consulting Advisor to Government, contributing to the development of regulatory and clinical standards across the Emirate. He brings significant expertise in clinical governance, risk management, operational performance and productivity, alongside deep experience of hospital administration and public healthcare delivery.

Until recently, Dr Bosio remained engaged in active clinical practice and brings a rare combination of 34 years of senior clinical and administrative leadership experience in large-scale public healthcare systems.

Director General designate, Dr Paul Bosio, said:

“Over the years, I have acquired extensive NHS and international experience in clinical practice and gradually combined this with all areas of hospital administration and healthcare management. At the core of this senior management experience, there remains my primary passion and commitment to the highest levels of patient care, safety and standards. This is what I hope to bring to the GHA and Gibraltar in general.

“The GHA is a remarkable organisation, providing some exceptional tertiary services and already punching way above its weight. I am incredibly proud and honoured to return to Gibraltar in this role. I owe my career to my family, friends and teachers in Gibraltar who gave me the perfect start. I now look forward to working with all my new amazing colleagues, contributing to the continued progress and growth of the GHA into a world-class healthcare provider.”

The Minister for Health, Care and Business, the Hon Gemma Arias-Vasquez, said:

“I am delighted to announce the appointment of Dr Paul Bosio as Director General of the Gibraltar Health Authority. It is a source of real pride to appoint a Gibraltarian to lead our GHA, someone who understands our community and the responsibility of delivering health services for the people of Gibraltar.

“These are exciting times for the Gibraltar Health Authority as we continue to modernise and reform our services, strengthen governance and ensure effective financial stewardship. I am confident that under his leadership the GHA will go from strength to strength, and I look forward to working together with him from 1st March 2026. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Ms Lysandra Debono, who has superbly acted into the role of Director General throughout this recruitment process.”