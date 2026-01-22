Youth Arts Jamboree 2026

Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS), on behalf of the Ministry for Culture, is pleased to announce the 2026 Youth Arts Jamboree programme, which will take place throughout the months of February and March.

As in previous years the aim of the Jamboree is to offer insights and opportunities in the arts, whilst inspiring young people to get involved and promote the industry. This year’s programme will include tours of our Galleries and Street Art, cultural competitions, a Mayoral Open Day, World Book Day and other literary, music and dance celebrations as well as various interactive workshops.

New this year will be a Youth Saturday in Town, that will bring together many young performers as well as the popular GFA playmakers programme.

Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, The Hon. Christian Santos GMD MP said:

“I am a firm supporter of any event that celebrates and promotes the arts, and especially, as in this case, aimed at inspiring young people to join in. I’m sure this year’s Jamboree programme will prove as popular as in previous years.”

For more information, please contact the GCS Development Unit on 20041839 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.