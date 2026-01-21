GEMA Gallery 10th Anniversary Launch

Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS) on behalf of the Ministry for Culture is proud to announce the 10th Anniversary of Gibraltar Exhibitions of Modern Art (GEMA) Gallery.

An Open Day will be held to celebrate the anniversary and to present a new exhibition to the public. The Gallery, which is in Montagu Bastion, Line Wall Road, was inaugurated in November 2015.

The Open Day is set for Tuesday 27th January from 10am to 6pm with the public encouraged to attend, interactive activities will be on offer as part of the event. Minister for Culture, The Hon. Christian Santos GMD MP will give a rededication address at 1pm.

The occasion marks a decade of championing contemporary art, supporting emerging creatives and enriching Gibraltar’s cultural landscape. The milestone year introduces a refreshed curation of International Art Award Winners, through the decades, alongside a dynamic range of new initiatives and public events.

At the core of this anniversary programme is an expanded exhibition featuring audio-visual installations that document artists’ journeys and GEMA’s evolving story over the past ten years. These immersive displays include never-before-seen footage, behind-the-scenes moments, and heartfelt testimonials from gallery visitors and collaborators who have contributed to GEMA’s vibrant community. Interactive nooks for young people have also been setup within the small alcoves, so they can get creative with origami and building blocks, amongst other activities as part of their visit.

GEMA Gallery extends its gratitude to Kitchen Studios for their dynamic takeover, bringing fresh energy, contemporary practice and engaging workshops to the space. Their contribution has played a vital role in shaping the gallery’s programming leading into its 10th anniversary. As part of its collaboration with GCS and commitment to the community, Kitchen will continue offering workshops for young people on the last Thursday of every month, with the first session offering mark making on Thursday 29th January. The group will also be organising a special Drink and Draw event as part of the celebrations to live music by Little Princess on Friday 6th February. More details and information on tickets on GCS and Kitchen socials.

As GEMA steps into its next decade, the gallery remains committed to celebrating artistic excellence, supporting local talent and offering the public inspiring encounters with art in all its forms.

For more info, please contact the GCS development team on 200 41839 or on This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.