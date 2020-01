Increase in Tobacco Duty

The Chief Minister, in close consultation with the Collector of Customs has raised the import duty of cigarettes as follows:

Import duty per carton of 200 cigarettes has been increased by 50p from £14.50 to £15.00 per carton. This increase came into effect at midnight last night.

The statement from Government explains that the increase is part of the Government’s ongoing initiative to tackle the detrimental impact of smoking on health and illicit tobacco activity in the area around Gibraltar.