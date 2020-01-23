Madrid Talks

A meeting was held in Madrid today between the Governments of Gibraltar, the United Kingdom and Spain for the purpose of discussing the implementation of the MoUs agreed under the Withdrawal Agreement and, in particular, to prepare for the first meetings of the Committees established under the MoUs.

These MoUs cover Citizens’ Rights, Police and Customs Cooperation and the Environment. They will apply from the beginning to the end of the implementation period set out in the Withdrawal Agreement, expected to be from 1 February to 31 December 2020. It is to be recalled that during this period EU law will continue to apply to Gibraltar in the same way as it has applied until now, including in relation to free movement and border fluidity EU regimes.

The meeting was attended by officials and technical experts from the three governments. Eight Gibraltar Government officials were present, led by the Attorney General Michael Llamas.

The meeting was held in a constructive and cooperative manner with a clear commitment shared between the three governments to give effect to the commitments entered into.

It was agreed that the first round of meetings of the Committees will take place in Algeciras towards the end of February.