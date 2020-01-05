Chief Minister Reacts to the Death of Mario Finlayson

The Chief Minister, the Hon Fabian Picardo QC MP, said that the loss of Mario Finlayson will be most acutely felt in the world of art, but it will be felt also throughout the whole of Gibraltar.

"Mario was a much loved teacher and a greatly admired Gibraltarian artist. Naming the National Art Gallery in his honour was a fitting way for the Government to celebrate his enormous contribution to life in Gibraltar. We have lost a truly great Gibraltarian today. I join all of Gibraltar in expressing our condolences to his family."