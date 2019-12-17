University Attends Miami Cruise Jobs Fair

A representative from the University of Gibraltar was in Miami last week to promote the University’s new Maritime Science programmes.

The ‘Cruise Jobs Fair’ event, which was primarily aimed at those looking to work in the cruise ship industry, proved to be a beneficial platform from which to promote the accelerated BSc (Hons) Maritime Science programmes which start at the University in September 2020.

The University’s Programme Coordinator (Maritime) Aaron Lopez said; “The main objective of the visit was to make contact, introduce the project and start corresponding with all these major shipping cruise lines to broker placements and sponsorships. All the cruise companies were very excited to hear about the project and the three-year accelerated programmes, as they all noted the deficit in numbers of officers in their respective companies, who have a growing fleet of ships and will therefore require even more crew.”

The event forms part of an active student recruitment plan for these specialist programmes which will which further cement Gibraltar’s position as an important maritime centre.