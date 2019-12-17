Airport Fire and Rescue Service Senior Fire Officer Attends UK Multi-Agency Gold Command Course

The Airport Fire and Rescue Service’s Senior Fire Officer, Nicky Vinales, recently attended a Multi-Agency Gold Incident Command (MAGIC) course at the Fire Service College in Moreton-in-Marsh, Gloucestershire, UK.

The MAGIC course is a Tri-Service venture between the College of Policing, National Fire Chiefs Council and the National Ambulance Resilience Unit aimed primarily at Category 1 responders who would normally perform a Strategic (Gold) Command role for their organisation during a major incident or civil emergency. On this occasion, the course attendees came from diverse professional backgrounds comprising officers from a number of UK Police forces, Fire Brigades, Regional Ambulance services, NHS, Environment Agency, HM Coastguard and the Military.

Various speakers, who had been involved in recent high profile incidents, participated and shared their knowledge and experiences with the course. This enabled the participants to gain a better understanding when developing and formulating the required strategies as Gold Commanders in a Multi-Agency context to resolve given scenarios using the Joint Emergency Services Interoperability Principles (JESIP).

The concept of a common Multi-Agency Framework is also used within Gibraltar and enables a far more effective, structured and coordinated response across all levels of response at an incident. Having the opportunity to work alongside colleagues from a number of UK partner agencies provided an invaluable learning and development experience for everyone on the course, enhancing their ability to plan, implement and review a coordinated Multi-Agency strategy thus ensuring a timely resolution of major incidents and mitigating the consequences towards the restoration of normality.