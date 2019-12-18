Minister Balban Visits Mount Alvernia

The Minister for Health & Care, the Hon Paul Balban, has officially opened the Grotto at Mount Alvernia.

The Grotto is an annual favourite, enjoyed by residents, families and friends alike and it is the culmination of a year’s work carried out by the residents during their daily sessions with the Activities Team. These activities promote physical skills many of which have been newly-acquired in older age and which are greatly therapeutic to the residents of Mount Alvernia.

The Minister for Health and Care said, “it was an absolute pleasure to spend some time today with the residents of Mount Alvernia, Friends of Mount Alvernia and its dedicated staff and volunteers who do such valuable work in support of the residents. I was particularly impressed by the amazing work carried out by the residents and staff in creating a grotto which was nothing short of spectacular. It will provide audio, visual and sensory stimulation to all the residents who will be able to see the fruits of their creative work. Congratulations to you all.”