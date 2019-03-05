MAY DAY 2019 – International Acts

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of HM Government of Gibraltar have announced the three international acts that will be performing at the May Day Celebrations at Grand Casemates Square, on Wednesday 1st May 2019.

Three international acts have been invited to perform at the event and include Eurodance artists: Snap, Dr Alban and Rozalla. The acts will be accompanied by local DJ’s No Limits Entertainment in a 3 hour celebration of the 90s.

The May Day Celebrations will begin at 11am from the Square with a Family Fun Day to include live music and live performances by Transitions Dance Academy, Show Dance Company and the Gibraltar Youth Choir.

A full programme of events will be released in due course.