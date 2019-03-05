Gibraltar Spring Festival 2019 - Short Story Competition

Gibraltar Cultural Services on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, the Gibraltar Chronicle and the Department of Education, will hold a Short Story Competition as part of the Gibraltar Spring Festival 2019.

The competition is open to both Gibraltarians and residents of Gibraltar who may submit one piece of work, in any subject.

￼There will be four categories as follows:

A. School Years 4 to 5 - (250 - 350 words)

B. School Year 6 to 7 - (250 - 350 words)

C. School Years 8 to 10 - (450 - 550 words)

D. School Years 11 to 13 - (500 - 1000 words)

E. Adults - (must not exceed 1000 words)

The winning entries will be printed in the Gibraltar Chronicle. The overall winner will receive the Ministry of Culture prize of £500 and a trophy. Additionally, each category will receive a voucher and a pen kindly donated by the Gibraltar Chronicle, plus a trophy from the Ministry of Culture.

Entry forms and full conditions are available from:

Schools and College

The Department of Education, 23 Queensway

Gibraltar Cultural Services, 308 Main Street www.culture.gi

Works may be handed in at the Gibraltar Cultural Services, John Mackintosh Hall, 308 Main Street between 9.30am to 7.30pm, and Monday to Friday.

The closing date for receipt of entries is:

Monday 18th March 2019

For any enquiry please contact the Events Department, Gibraltar Cultural Services, 308 Main Street, Gibraltar, or Tel: 200 67236 or e-mail: