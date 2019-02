Cello Recital for CCU Patients

Following an excellent suggestion by the charge nurse in the Critical Care Unit (CCU) of St Bernard’s Hospital, Sara Amaya Nuñez (a CCU Nurse) and Juan Jesus Luque Borrego (an A&E nurse) played a short cello recital for the CCU patients.

Amongst the highly appreciative audience was the Minister of Health, the Hon Neil F. Costa MP.