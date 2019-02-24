Gibraltar Careers Fair

The Gibraltar Careers Fair will be held on Tuesday 26th February 2019 at the Tercentenary Hall. The event, which has been organised by Westside School, Bayside School and the Gibraltar College, will run from 17:00 to 20:00.

The Careers Fair offers students an opportunity to obtain careers advice from a wide range of professionals in various fields of employment. Over 60 different organisations will be in attendance at the event, with representatives from the different sectors of business in Gibraltar confirming their participation in the event. In addition, there will be representatives of various Government Departments, Essential Services, Higher Education Establishments and Unions.

Students from Bayside School, Westside School, The Gibraltar College, Prior Park, Gibraltar High School For Girls and the Gibraltar Boy's School will receive tickets in order to attend the event. These tickets will be distributed by the respective institutions prior to the event.