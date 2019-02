Mayor Seeks Historical Information

Her Worship the Mayor, Kaiane Aldorino Lopez GMH, is gathering information relating both to the City Hall and to the Mayoralty.

Her Worship has initiated the collection of historical images which will be included in various albums which, once completed, will be on display at the Mayor’s Parlour for future generations to enjoy.

Individuals who may be able to provide information are invited to contact the Mayor’s Office on either 20078956 or 56883000.