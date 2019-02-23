Formal Agreement Between Govt and Teachers’ Union

The Government and Gibraltar NASUWT (the Teachers’ Union) have signed a new Facilities Agreement that will govern the relationship between the two entities.

The Agreement has been discussed and agreed at the Social Partnership, where Union and Government, including the Department of Education and Human Resources departments, meet regularly to discuss matters of common interest.

The Facilities Agreement sets out the main aims of both Government and Union in working together in the interests of the children and young people for whose education they are responsible.

It covers aspects such as the obligations of management and the Union, time off for Union representatives, conduct and duties, training and facilities.

A Govt spokesperson said that the signing of the Agreement is a milestone in the development of collaborative work in Education and reflects the open and honest nature of the relationship that has developed over recent months.