Office of the Governor Issues Statement in Relation to Spanish Incursion

"We are looking into this incident and are concerned about reports, apparently confirmed by the Spanish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, that the Spanish vessel instructed boats in British Gibraltar Territorial Waters to leave. Our Ambassador has raised these concerns with the Spanish Government."

The statement continues, "As our PM’s comment this morning made clear, we have no doubt about UK sovereignty over all of Gibraltar, including British Gibraltar Territorial Waters.

"As the Defence Secretary said in parliament today “We will always be there to defend our sovereign interests and defend Britain’s national interests.”

"The Royal Navy challenges all incursions into British Gibraltar Territorial Waters. We back this up by making formal diplomatic protests to the Spanish government."

"Incursions do not undermine our sovereignty"