World Book Day Celebrations 7th March 2019 at JMH

Gibraltar Cultural Services on behalf of the Ministry of Culture is once again organising ‘World Book Day’ at the John Mackintosh Hall on Thursday 7th March 2019.

This year’s theme is Harry Potter by J. K. Rowling. An interpretation of ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’ will be performed by The White Light Company, featuring Transitions Dance Academy and GAMPA. The performance will start at 4:30pm at the John Mackintosh Hall Theatre. This event will be ticketed, but free of charge. Tickets will be available at the Mario Finlayson Gallery at City Hall – with a limit of 6 tickets per person as from Monday 25th February 2019.

Children are encouraged to come dressed in their favourite book character costume.

The popular Book Crossing and Book Fair will open its doors from 10am in the Lower Exhibition room. The public may pick up a book free of charge or take part in the Book Crossing “bring a book – take a book”. Local authors are also invited to join in promoting their book/s.

For further information on the event or authors wishing to promote their books, please contact Kimberley Pecino at the John Mackintosh Hall on Tel 200 49161 or emails: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

GCS said it looks forward to welcoming the community at the John Mackintosh Hall for an event not to be missed!