Police Arrest Four Men in Queen’s Hotel Drugs Raid

Four men were arrested by RGP officers yesterday afternoon in connection with an anti-drugs operation carried out at the Queen’s Hotel government hostel.

A quantity of controlled drugs believed to be amphetamines, approximately in excess of 300 grammes was seized in one of the apartments.

The suspects, three Gibraltarians aged 41, 36 and 44, and a Spaniard aged 36, were arrested for alleged possession and possession with intent to supply the controlled class B drug.

The extensive police operation included the execution of search orders, uniformed officers, Scene of Crime officers and the dog section.

The four men were conveyed to New Mole House for questioning while exhaustive police enquires continued until the early hours. All four men were subsequently released on bail while investigations continue.