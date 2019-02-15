University Students Begin Work Placements in Local Businesses

The University has built a strong relationship with Gibraltar’s business community since opening its doors in 2015 and being able to offer work placements to its students is testament to this.

Stephen Reyes, senior partner at Deloitte said, “Deloitte is always keen to engage with good quality graduates and the opportunity to participate in their development through supporting industry placements, which are an integral part of a business degree, is important for the firm. We are very pleased that the University has started offering these opportunities to its students.”

Unlike many business degrees, work placements on the University’s Bachelor of Business Administration programme take place during each year of study and students are matched to a firm that supports their particular specialism.

Gibtelecom has welcomed Raphael Calvo to their team. Mark Chichon, Senior Advisor for Human Resources said, “Gibtelecom is delighted to welcome Raphael to the team. Over the next six weeks, he will be working alongside our family of professionals. He will be learning about concepts and skills which will no doubt enhance his knowledge of the technology and business support functions involved in delivering services to customers”. Gibtelecom shares the University’s commitment to employability, “We at Gibtelecom are committed to supporting our local students during the various stages of their education, and try our best to ensure they receive the valuable skills required to put them in good stead for the world of business”.

Bassadone is another of the local firms supporting the University’s placements initiative. “The Bassadone Automotive Group is proud to support and assist the University of Gibraltar in facilitating structured work placements which enrich the learning experience of students. We will look to deliver a real experience in a functional working environment to complement the theory delivered in class” said Lourdes Barea, Human Resources Director.

Restsso Trading Ltd, part of the Imperial Group, is also taking part in the initiative, Managing Director John Paul Risso said, “The Imperial Group is pleased to collaborate with the University of Gibraltar and offer a work placement opportunity for a student from the BBA cohort. I myself was lucky enough to have been on a work placement during my university years, and we wanted to offer this opportunity to students from the University of Gibraltar it will serve them as an invaluable experience.”

The current round of placements will continue for the next six weeks. Students will have the option to go abroad for their next placement in order to gain that all-important international experience.