Port of Gibraltar Nominated for LNG Award

The Port of Gibraltar has been nominated for an award at the Small Scale LNG Summit being held in Milan, Italy on 12th of February.

The nomination falls in the category entitled ‘The Most Proactive Development of Ports’ LNG Infrastructure in the Mediterranean’. The nomination for the award has come through Gibraltar’s membership and proactive involvement in the MedCruise Association.

Representing the port in Milan will be CEO and Captain of the Port, Manuel Tirado. Also present at the event will be Mr Nicky Guerrero Chief Executive of the Gibraltar Tourist Board, in his capacity as Director for Events of the MedCruise Association.

Minister for the Port, Gilbert Licudi QC said, “I am very pleased to see the Port of Gibraltar nominated for an award at this event. Our membership and leading role in the MedCruise Association allows us to stay at the forefront developments in the cruise industry and the associated maritime industry.”

The LNG summit will bring together numerous LNG professionals specialising in small-scale projects.

More information is available at www.sslngevent.com