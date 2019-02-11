Clubhouse Gibraltar Receives Single Largest Donation

Local entrepreneur Jimmy Attias has today presented a cheque for £30,000 to Clubhouse Gibraltar. It’s the largest single donation by a private individual or entity the organisation has ever received.

A spokesperson for the charity said they were extremely grateful to Mr Attias for his generosity and explained the money will go towards funding the move to new premises, which they are hopeful will be by June this year.

Since September 2013 Clubhouse has been operating from what were intended as temporary premises at 24 Wellington Front. The new Clubhouse at 304a Main Street is more spacious and will facilitate the further development of their work-based programme that provides hope and opportunities for people with a history of mental illness to reach their full potential.

Clubhouse Gibraltar CEO Emily Adamberry Olivero said:

“We are thrilled to have been chosen by Mr Attias to benefit from his commitment and generosity to support people who are affected by mental health problems. His donation will go a long way towards providing the type of environment that can help individuals recover from severe mental illness and lead personally satisfying lives.”

Jimmy Attias said “I am very pleased to be able to support Clubhouse Gibraltar, an organisation that provides invaluable assistance to people with a history of mental illness and helps them regain their lives by building up their confidence and self-esteem. I hope there will be many more donations like this in the weeks and months to come.”

More information on Clubhouse and the services offered is available at www.clubhousegibraltar.com