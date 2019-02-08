Taxi Rank Improvements at the Gibraltar International Airport

The Ministry for Infrastructure & Planning have announced improvements to the taxi rank at the Gibraltar International Airport.

The new taxi rank now provides further sheltered waiting area that will complement the weather protection structures which will be moved from the forecourt of the terminal building to this new location. The rank will also have a holding area for passengers waiting for a taxi which will create a formal queue system as seen in many modern airports and railway stations throughout the world.