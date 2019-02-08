Kung Hei Fat Choi

Year 3 children at St Joseph’s First School had lots of fun Tuesday 5th February to celebrate the start of the Chinese New Year.

The pupils attended school in traditional Chinese costumes and shared their learning about China and the Chinese culture to the rest of the school in a special assembly. The school combined this initiative with Sustainable schools, ensuring that only reusable water bottles were used and plastic was avoided. They swapped their regular lunch for a delicious Chinese feast (special thanks to Birdie Café and Gib Maroc who provided oranges free of charge).

Year 3 teachers would like to thank their lunch supervisors as well as parents/carers for supporting this day.