Advantage for Local Charities

Advantage Insurance recently supported local charities with the proceeds from sales of equipment from its old offices and made presentations to both GibSams and Childline.

As well as supporting financially, office equipment was also donated to the charities along with other local organisations such as Clubhouse, Gibraltar Cricket and the Methodist Church.

Advantage moved into its new offices in Midtown late last year and the move coincided with the appointments of Steve Hazzard as Managing Director and Steve Mumford to Chief Operating Officer.

Speaking on behalf of Advantage, COO Steve Mumford added: “We are delighted to be supporting both GibSams and Childline with these donations. Both of these charities are actively supported by our colleagues already and as well as raising money it was positive to see the items being put to good use”