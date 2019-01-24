Joint Ministerial Council Met in London Today

Over thirty Ministers and officials from the United Kingdom and Gibraltar Governments met in London today to discuss Gibraltar's departure from the European Union in a Joint Ministerial Council.

The Gibraltar team was led by the Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and included the Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia, the Attorney General Michael Llamas and the Financial Secretary Albert Mena.

The UK delegation was led by the Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Department for Exiting the EU Robin Walker and included the Minister for Europe Sir Alan Duncan, Armed Forces Minister Mark Lancaster, Treasury Minister John Glen and Mims Davies, Minister at the Department of Culture, Media and Sport.

The meeting was updated on the planning for a no deal Brexit both in Gibraltar and in the United Kingdom. Government said this is in line with their policy to prepare for every eventuality. A general discussion on the future arrangements also took place.

Before the JMC, the Chief Minister and the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, de facto Deputy Prime Minister, David Lidington, signed a Concordat between the UK and Gibraltar Governments. This is part of the package of documents that make clear the context in which the implementation of the Withdrawal Agreement has been concluded between the two Governments.

It is a highly significant document which upholds the primacy of the Parliament, the Government and the competent authorities of Gibraltar. Given the current political situation at Westminster, this is part of the preparations for EU Exit with a Withdrawal Agreement in place.

The Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister will also use the visit to London to meet with senior Members of Parliament.