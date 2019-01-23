Intergovernmental Gibraltar-UK Brexit Meeting Tomorrow

The Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and the Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia are in London for meetings connected to our departure from the European Union.

They are accompanied by the Attorney General Michael Llamas and Financial Secretary Albert Mena.

The Joint Ministerial Council for Gibraltar EU Exit negotiations will meet tomorrow in formal session with Ministers and officials of the Gibraltar and United Kingdom Governments.

There will be separate meetings with senior parliamentarians during the course of the visit.

In the absence of the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister until Friday, the Minister for Education and the Environment Professor John Cortes will act as Chief Minister.