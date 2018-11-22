Clubhouse Gibraltar Launch New Logo

Clubhouse Gibraltar launches their new logo as they move towards a new era in their development. They are rebranding their image and making their logo more self explanatory on the services provided which is mental health support.

Over the past five years, since their temporary move to Wellington Front, Clubhouse has developed in leaps and bounds increasing from 34 to 155 members, from 2 to 5.5 members of staff and increasing their opening times to 45hrs/6 days per week.

Clubhouse Gibraltar has also produced new brochures which explain what services they offer and another entitled ‘How you can contribute to Mental Health and Wellbeing in Gibraltar’. These have been designed by Piranha Designs and the printing sponsored by Gibunco. In addition Clubhouse Gibraltar is also producing new banners which have been kindly sponsored by Gibtelecom.

Clubhouse Gibraltar is self-financing and depends on donations, grants and fund raising to provide their services free of charge to all those affected by mental illness or mental health difficulties in Gibraltar.

In a statement, Clubhouse explain how their new look comes in the wake of the refurbishment of their new premises at 304a Main Street. Clubhouse feel they will be able to provide better facilities to help individuals recovering from mental illness, and develop to their full potential. Clubhouse Gibraltar is also seeking funds for the refurbishment of their new premises and is appealing to the Community of Gibraltar for their support.

If you require mental health support, further information, or wish to make a donation please contact ;

Clubhouse Gibraltar, 24 Wellington Front

Tel 20068423

E-mail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

www.clubhousegibraltar.com

www.facebook.com/clubhousegibraltar