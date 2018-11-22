Pro-Choice Groups Joint Statement on Core Considerations for the Command Paper on Terminations

Local Pro-Choice groups have today jointly released a statement in which they note the Government of Gibraltar’s response in acknowledging its international Human Rights obligations prompted by a recent Northern Ireland Supreme Court verdict and the judges’ comments on reproductive rights legislation.

The statement explains that in the time since the Abortion Act was introduced in the UK in 1967, there have been substantial advances on this topic. 'It is for this reason that we need a more modern bill that incorporates these developments and the recommendations of international experts.'

Choice Gibraltar, Equality Rights Group, Feminist Gibraltar, NoMoreShame, Secular Humanist Society - Gibraltar, Together Gibraltar and Unite have come together to agree on five main points:

1. Decriminalisation: removal of life sentence penalty;

2. Informed Autonomous Terminations, without indications, up to 14 weeks;

3. Mental Health: Removing the onus on stating mental ill-health for access to terminations;

4. Private practitioners: allow women freedom in choosing their preferred medical practitioner, and;

5. Conscientious Objectors: there must be provisions for a seamless service.

Representatives of all 7 groups will today be gathering outside No6 Convent Place to submit their joint statement to the Government of Gibraltar. Each group will then submit their individual responses to the command paper. The closing date for submissions to the Command Paper on Abortion is this Friday 23rd November.

'Ultimately, we would urge the G.o.G. to finalise the matter promptly and allow the best health care for our women with legislation to secure this for the next 50 years', the statement ends.