Governor Visits Plater Youth Club

United Nations Universal Children’s Day on Tuesday 20th November saw HE the Governor, Ed Davis attend a youth session at Plater Youth Club where members delivered a number of presentations on Children’s Rights.

The interactive session by young people at Plater portrayed a key message, “Every child worldwide has a right to be safe from harm, be in education and reach their full potential.”

A spokesperson for the Gibraltar Youth Service said that this was a great opportunity for HE to see first-hand the informal learning that takes place within a youth club setting.

'Towards the end of the session His Excellency took time to play cards and chat with members discussing their extra curriculum activities.'