Chief Minister and DCM Return to Gibraltar and MoU Work Finalised

Her Majesty's Government of Gibraltar confirms that the Chief Minister, the Hon Fabian Picardo QC MP, and the Deputy Chief Minister, the Hon Dr Joseph Garcia MP, have returned to Gibraltar today after negotiation meetings in Madrid.

The Chief Minister led the negotiations on all Gibraltar matters as has been the case throughout this process.

The meetings have resulted in the finalisation of the work on the four Memoranda of Understanding and the Tax Agreement which are referred to in the Gibraltar Protocol to the UK/EU Withdrawal Agreement, subject only to text stabilisation / legal checks and minor clarifications outstanding which are expected to be finalised in the next 48 to 72 hours.

The Chief Minister has convened an extraordinary meeting of the Cabinet for tomorrow morning to brief Ministers on latest developments.

The Deputy Chief Minister has similarly convened a meeting to brief the Brexit Select Committee of the Parliament also for tomorrow morning.

The Chief Minister has obtained leave from the Speaker to make a statement tomorrow at 3pm when Parliament returns in order to update the House and the whole community.

The Chief Minister expects to make a Ministerial Statement next week after the Special European Council in Brussels at the weekend and the anticipated publication of all the relevant texts.