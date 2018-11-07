Three New Firefighters for Gibraltar Fire & Rescue Service

Firefighters Liam Barton, Stefan Gonzalez and Justin Santos have successfully completed the Firefighter Foundation and Development Programme at the Fire Service College, in Moreton-In-Marsh, Gloucestershire, UK.

A spokesperson for the GFRS said that during the eight weeks of this mentally and physically demanding course, the new entrants have been continuously assessed on all aspects of fire service activities. "These included practical and theoretical exams on basics core skills such as ladders, hose drills, knots and lines, as well as Breathing Apparatus and compartment fire behaviour training encompassing search and rescue procedures that included recognising the signs and symptoms of developing fire events such as flashover or backdraft and mitigating the effects of these." Additionally, they have been trained in road traffic collisions that involves the release of persons trapped within a crashed vehicle and subsequently applying medical assistance with the completion of a 'First Person on Scene' module.

"The course cohort consisted of eighteen members from various U.K. Fire Services. The compliment was sub-divided into three groups and assigned to a watch. During the end of course passing out ceremony, firefighter Liam Barton received the endeavour award from his watch instructor for his distinguished and consistent high standards and attitude throughout the course."

They will now complete a two week diving course that will give these firefighters the necessary skills, knowledge and understanding to perform sub surface diver rescue within their acquired qualification’s scope.

The Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service wishes these new firefighters a safe and prosperous career with the Organisation.