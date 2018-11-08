GibElec Apologises for Waterport Power Station Emissions

The Gibraltar Electricity Authority yesterday apologised for the alarming emissions that had been witnessed on several occasions over the past week, at Waterport Power Station.

The statement explains that in advance of the colder weather, Engine No 2 at Waterport Power Station undertook its last ever scheduled maintenance late last week.

"On start-up, a problem was identified in the Automatic Voltage Regulator, which led to the engine idling and emitting smoke on several occasions."

GibElec claims this will be the last time that one of the old engines in Waterport Power Station will undergo such maintenance, as "preparations are well advanced for the new North Mole Power Station to come into operation. This week the first of the dual fired-engines undergoes its first ‘reliability run’ on diesel and will be feeding continuously into the grid for seven days. Once the process is completed for all three dual-fired engines the commissioning of the gas-fired engines will proceed."

However, no definite date has been offered for when Waterport Power Station will be fully de-commissioned, and for surrounding residents of the old and failing station, this is not the first time they have had to endure emissions of this type.

All images published with kind permission.