Youth Service Midterm Week Activities

The Gibraltar Youth Service had a busy midterm week, with clubs undertaking a variety of activities including interclub and community events.

Laguna Youth Club held its annual community Halloween party, giving the young people the opportunity to give something back to the community. The members spent over two weeks preparing decorations for the event out of recycled materials. The event was a great success with over 120 people attending. Plater Youth Club also held a Halloween party for both its younger and older members. Club members were all involved in the preparation and decoration of the club and had lots of fun on the day.

The members from Dolphins Youth Club got a chance to sample bubble football at Eastern beach with all young people having fun and enjoying a new activity. The club also organised a Halloween themed movie night for its members. Furthermore,the club hosted the annual inter club 5-a-side football tournament where teams from all youth clubs had a chance to test their skills to reach the final and claim victory. This year the trophy was won by Plater Youth Club.

The Gibraltar Youth Service would like to thank the Gibraltar Football Association for their assistance on the day, providing two referees for the event and issuing the young people with t-shirts and 10 tickets to for the Gibraltar vs Armenia game later this month.