Man Arrested on Suspicion of Murder

The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of 25 year old Aaron Michael Buckley, who fell to his death in the early hours of this morning from an upper balcony at Eurotowers, has continued throughout the course of today.

Police have confirmed the investigation is now a murder inquiry, and detectives have arrested a 43 year old British man resident in Gibraltar on suspicion of Murder. No other persons are being sought in connection with this investigation.

The RGP have said their witness appeal issued this morning continues, and Police are keen to speak to anyone who:

may have witnessed the incident

resides in the area of Eurotowers who may have seen/heard anything at the time of the incident or just prior to/or after the incident

may have been passing by the area of Eurotowers either at the time of the incident or just prior to/or after the incident

Members of the public who feel they may have any information that might assist this investigation, should contact Police through the New Mole House switchboard on Tel No: 20072500.