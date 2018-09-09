Local Band Taxi to Perform at Gibraltar Calling Festival

The producers of MTV Presents Gibraltar Calling have confirmed that Taxi will be performing at this year’s festival.

Taxi is a Pop Rock musical group born in 2005 following the split of Melon Diesel, and is formed by Dylan Ferro, Dani Fa and Danny Bugeja.

￼With more than 19 years in the music industry, they have sold more than 350,000 copies of their entire catalogue, obtaining a platinum record and two gold records.

A huge success story, they appear frequently on national Spanish and international music press (El País, Rolling Stone etc.), television (TVE 1, Telecinco, Antena 3 etc. ...), and radios (40 Principales, Cadena Dial, Cadena 100 etc ...) having several successes and numbers 1’s year after year. In 2010 they were nominated for a Latin Grammy.

They have had the privilege of sharing stages with international bands such as REM, Manic Street Preachers and Oasis as well as other Spanish superstars such as El Canto Del Loco or Amaral, becoming one of the greatest touring bands in Spain.

Minister for Culture, the Media, Youth & Sport, Steven Linares said “I am delighted that TAXI will be performing at this year’s festival. They are one of the most successful bands to come out of Gibraltar and are fantastic live. I look forward to enjoying them perform along with all the other local acts!”

Lead vocals, Dylan Ferro said "We're really excited to be playing at MTV Presents Gibraltar Calling this year. It's always great to play in our hometown and to perform alongside such iconic acts will be incredible."

Don’t miss the opportunity to watch Taxi perform alongside international superstars including Stormzy, Rita Ora, Rag’n’Bone Man, Two Door Cinema Club, Suzi Quatro, Sister Sledge, Scouting For Girls and so many more at MTV Presents Gibraltar Calling Friday 21st & Saturday 22nd September 2018.

Last remaining tickets are available at http://www.gibraltarcalling.com