Police Launch Witness Appeal Following Death of Local Man

The Royal Gibraltar Police is currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Aaron Michael Buckley, a 25 year old local male who fell to his death in the early hours of this morning from an upper balcony at Eurotowers.

The incident occurred around 3am on Sunday 9th September and all lines of enquiry remain open.

Police are interested in speaking to anyone who:

may have witnessed the incident.

resides in the area and may have heard anything at the time of the incident or just prior to/or after the incident

may have been passing by the area either at the time of the incident or just prior to/or after the incident

Members of the public who feel they may have information that might assist Police with the investigation should contact Police through the control room on telephone 20072500.