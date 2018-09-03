Gibraltar Wins Bronze in FITSF Table Soccer World Cup Hosted Locally

The Gibraltar Table Soccer Association (GTSA) obtained a Bronze medal finish in the Veteran’s Team Event at the FITSF Table Soccer World Cup held in the Tercentenary Sports Hall last weekend.

The Minister for Sport, the Hon Steven Linares has praised their performance and highlighted the success of the tournament in general.

“The team performed admirably under intense pressure and to come third in an event where some of the players are professionals is no mean feat. It is an even greater achievement when you consider that all those playing have been involved in the organisation and running of the event two roles that are not normally a good combination but our boys rose above those challenges. I have only had positive feedback from both the governing body representatives as well as visiting players and delegates and given the immense success of the event I believe it is only a matter of time before another major Table Soccer event arrives on our shores. I will continue to work with the GTSA to help them achieve this. Well done to all concerned!”