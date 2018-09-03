Gibraltar Men’s National Hockey Squad off to Portugal

The Gibraltar Men’s National hockey squad will be participating in the FIH Open Series to be held in Lousada, Portugal from the 4th to the 9th September.

The Minister for Sport, the Hon. Steven Linares, has praised their commitment, stating that: “it is not easy to continue to train during the summer months whilst managing the heat and the personal commitments of those selected. Notwithstanding, the squad have been put through their paces and are ready for what will be very tough opposition. The team will play Russia, Scotland, Belarus, Turkey and hosts Portugal but I am certain they will perform admirably. Good Luck and safe journey!”