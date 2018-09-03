Autumn Zarzuela 2018

The Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry for Culture, have announced the return of the Teatro Lirico Andaluz to perform in Gibraltar as part of the Autumn Cultural Programme.

Having proved very popular in the past The Teatro Lirico Andaluz will stage the much loved Zarzuela, ‘La Parranda’. The annual zarzuela will boast a stellar cast and a 24 piece orchestra.

Performances will be held at the John Mackintosh Hall Theatre on Wednesday 3rd and Thursday 4th October 2018 at 8.00pm. Tickets, priced at £5 will be on sale as from Monday 17th September at the John Mackintosh Hall between 9am and 4pm.

For further information please contact the Events Department at the John Mackintosh Hall on 20075669 or email: