Gibraltar Table Soccer Association Hosts FITSF World Cup in Gibraltar this Weekend

The Gibraltar Table Soccer Association will be hosting and competing in the FITSF World Cup 2018 to be held in the Tercentenary Sports Hall this coming weekend the 1st and 2nd September.

Minister for Sport and Leisure, the Hon Steven Linares has wished the Gibraltar Table Soccer Association all the best, “The GTSA committee have worked extremely hard to get this event to Gibraltar. As with the hosting of all events there is a lot that happens behind the scenes and rather than dissuade them from repeating the feat I have been in discussions with the committee with a view to applying to host the Table Soccer Champions League at some point in the very near future. Table Soccer more commonly referred to locally as Subbuteo, has always been a popular game in Gibraltar and hosting the World Cup is a historic moment. I wish the local fraternity the best of Gibraltarian luck. I am certain that the players and delegates from the 18 visiting countries will leave with very fond memories of what will be a world class event”