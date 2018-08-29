Govt Confirms Air Quality Monitoring in the North District

Government have confirmed that the Environmental Agency will install new air quality monitoring devices in the North district this September.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Government explains that the programme forms part of the Department of the Environment’s expansion of the Air Quality Monitoring Network which will see air quality data collected from the Waterport area as well as the frontier. Similar monitoring devices will also be installed in the South District as a quality control measure.

"The device at the frontier forms part of an occupational exposure assessment whereas the Waterport monitoring station is geared towards monitoring the impacts of power generation and road traffic pollution."

"The new equipment to be deployed in Gibraltar is widely used in the UK by Local Authorities and will have the ability to monitor pollutants such as Particulate Matter, Nitrogen Oxide and Dioxide, Sulphur Dioxide, Carbon Monoxide and Ozone. Data collected will be incorporated into the existing data management programme of the Gibraltar Air Quality Monitoring Programme. The Department will use these data to formulate evidence-based policies to ensure that air quality in different parts of Gibraltar meets EU standards."