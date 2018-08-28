Call for Multi Disciplinary Artists & Creative Thinkers

Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS) on behalf of the Ministry of Culture will be organising the Gibraltar 2019 Natwest International Island Games Art Residency at various locations in Gibraltar in June and July 2019.

The art residency is a programme for artists working in any medium, interested in developing their work collaboratively in visual arts, physical theatre, performing arts, literature, or any other form. Towards the end of the residency there will be an exhibition to showcase the work produced throughout the two weeks programme.

GCS will be working alongside artist Alan Perez in this project, to develop work of a collaborative nature and foster creative thinking.

The artist selected to take part from the IGA member islands, will be in Gibraltar from Sunday 23rd June to Sunday 7th July 2019. The artist will be required to pay for their travel expenses to and from Gibraltar, whilst the organisers will pay for accommodation, food, transport and limited materials.

Artists wishing to apply to participate in the art residency are required to be Gibraltarian or resident in Gibraltar and can do so via email on: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Artists are required to submit a CV and statement detailing recent projects, a portfolio with samples of works and a brief description of the artist’s interest in art.

For further information please contact:

GCS Events Department +350 20067236 and email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or Residency director Alan Perez +350 54021156 and email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Closing date for applications is Friday 25th October 2018.