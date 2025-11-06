Isabella Azopardi uses House of Commons address to highlight transformative power of education

In an address delivered in the UK Parliament, Isabella Azopardi reflected on the pivotal role of education in shaping Gibraltar’s identity and future.

The 16-year-old Bayside student spoke confidently and "as a proud British Gibraltarian”.

Following a recent essay competition, Ms Azopardi was selected to represent Gibraltar in a session of the UK Youth Parliament. She described education as “the tidal wave that carries ambition, innovation and hope”, emphasising its power to unite communities and equip young people to navigate an increasingly complex and interconnected world.

With her father Reggie watching on proudly in the mother of Parliaments, Ms Azopardi praised Gibraltar’s education system as one that combines British academic standards with Mediterranean warmth and cultural diversity. She said Gibraltar’s schools nurture not only knowledge, but empathy, creativity and critical thinking, ensuring that every child - regardless of background - has the opportunity to flourish. She said learning is a personal journey and also a bridge to the wider world.

Ms Azopardi said education is a “moral imperative”, urging continued efforts to adapt schools to global change, strengthen innovation, and promote access to learning for all, particularly - she said - young girls in parts of the world where education remains a privilege rather than a right. She concluded that by advancing learning, Gibraltar helps to ignite imagination, courage and compassion, creating ripples of change that extend far beyond the Rock's shores.

Deputy Chief Minister, the Hon. Dr Joseph Garcia MP, said: “I congratulate Isabella Azopardi for speaking so confidently on this important topic. Her words remind us that Gibraltar’s commitment to education is not only about academic excellence but about nurturing the values that define who we are as a community: compassion, resilience and opportunity for all. Education is the cornerstone of our shared future, and through our young people Gibraltar’s light continues to shine beyond our shores.”