Christmas Festival of Lights 2025 – Reasonable Adjustments

Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS) in collaboration with the Supported Needs and Disability Office, for the Ministry of Equality, have made the following reasonable adjustments for persons with supported needs and / or disabilities at this year’s Christmas Festival of Lights on Friday 21st November 2025.

This year’s event will feature two identical shows. Music will feature throughout the lights show, it promises an immersive 360° experience across Casemates Square. Both performances will be identical, each lasting no more than 60 minutes and will take place from 6.30pm – 7.30pm and 8.30pm - 9.30pm respectively.

Wheelchairs and British Sign Language

A designated accessible viewing platform will be made available at Casemates Square strictly for persons using wheelchairs and British Sign Language users. A British Sign Language (BSL) interpreter will be present on this platform.

Please note that only the wheelchair user, the BSL user and their carers will be allowed onto the platform. There are limited places on the platform so reservations are necessary to ensure that persons who really need this facility get a place. To reserve a place on the viewing platform, individuals should email the Supported Needs and Disability Office via This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and provide the names of the wheelchair user and the carer(s) that will accompany them. You will not be allowed on the wheelchair viewing platform if your name is not on the list.

On the day of the event, entry to the platform will be via Watergate Gate. Please do not queue up in the main queue; instead, go directly to the arch closest to the Public Market / Pizzeria Plaza. Stewards will be on hand to check that your name is on the list (remember to reserve a space), allow you into Casemates Square and usher you to the viewing platform. You must bring your Disability Information Card with you.

For information on Disability Information Cards please get in contact with the Supported Needs and Disability Office via This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or look on their website: disability.gov.gi

Queuing & Entrance for Disability Information Card Holders

Persons with other disabilities who hold a Disability Information Card do not need to queue in the main queue either and you are also to go directly to the arch closest to the Public Market / Pizzeria Plaza. Stewards will be on hand to allow you into Casemates Square upon presentation of your Disability Information Card. Please note that only persons with a Disability Information Card and their carer will be allowed in via this entrance. In the case of a child, only the child with the Disability Information Card, their parents/ guardians and siblings will be allowed into Casemates Square. Also note that you must arrive 30 minutes before the show commences to ensure that you get a space in Casemates Square. If you arrive later and Casemates Square is already at capacity, you will not be allowed in and you will have to wait for the next show.

For information on Disability Information Cards please get in contact with the Supported Needs and Disability Office via This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or look on their website: disability.gov.gi

Sensory Advice

Please note that theatrical smokes, fog effects, pyrotechnics/ fireworks, strobe lighting, lasers, fire and loud noises will be used during the performance. Persons with mental health and sensory issues should take this into account. Ear plugs will be made available on the night via the stewards but we urge you to bring your own.

Due to the nature of the event, it has been impossible to provide a safe space; however, we have worked closely with GBC and the first show will be televised live so that persons with supported needs and disabilities can view it from the privacy of their own home so that they do not miss out.

Seating

The show is a 360-degree experience and as such, seating areas will not be set up as it would block parts of the show. The show is approximately 60 minutes long so persons who cannot stand for long periods of time should take this into account.

Toilets

There are toilets available in Casemates Galleries.

Join us as we celebrate a season of joy, light and togetherness at the Christmas Festival of Lights, where everyone is warmly invited to make memories with family and friends.