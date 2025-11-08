Community Effort Creates Handcrafted Poppy Displays for Remembrance Day

HM Government of Gibraltar is pleased to recognise the collaborative effort between the Elderly Residential Services (ERS), the Royal Gibraltar Post Office, the Royal British Legion, and members of the community, which has resulted in a number of creative displays across Gibraltar in honour of Remembrance Day 2025.

Following the success of the Dementia Awareness “Post Box Toppers” campaign in recent years, the Director of Postal Services Peter Linares invited the ERS Dementia Coordinator, Ms Karen Truman, to lead a similar initiative to mark Remembrance Day. The Activities Team at Mount Alvernia have worked closely with ERS residents since February to produce a striking display featuring over 3,000 hand-crafted woollen poppies for the façade of the Main Street Post Office, serving as a visible reminder of remembrance and community spirit.

In addition, more than 20 post box toppers have been created by a group of crochet enthusiasts led by Ms Kim Gravett, a long-standing member of the Royal British Legion. The toppers, which feature over 1,000 handmade poppies, aim to raise awareness of the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal, which supports veterans and their families. The project brought together contributors of all ages, from 12-year-old Sophie Erica Pitto to 87-year-old Joan Waterworth, reflecting strong intergenerational participation.

The Director of Postal Services, Peter Linares, said: “Sincere thanks to everyone involved in this initiative. It is an excellent example of different departments and members of the community working together to deliver a project that offers both artistic and social value. Special thanks to the ERS residents for their creativity and dedication. Their work has been warmly received by both locals and visitors, and stands as a symbolic gesture acknowledging the courage and sacrifices made by those who served in times of conflict.”

The Acting Director General of the Gibraltar Health Authority, Lysandra Debono, said: “This initiative beautifully reflects the spirit of remembrance and the compassion of our community. The dedication shown by our ERS residents and staff is truly inspiring, demonstrating how creativity and collaboration can unite generations in a shared act of respect and gratitude.”